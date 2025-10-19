Child dev't workers get financial assistance

The Provincial Government of Pampanga has released P7,548,000 for financial assistance to 629 Child Development Workers (CDWs) in the province.

CDWs receive minimal subsidies from local government units.

The financial assistance provided by the provincial government represents the four-month subsidy.

Each CDWs received ₱12,000. CWDs are usually daycare teachers and early childhood educators in barangay schools.

The subsidies were personally awarded by Governor Lilia Pineda, and Board Members Cherry Manalo, Christian Halili, Claire Lim, Kaye Naguit, and Benjamin Angeles.

The governor said that the financial support aims to ease the economic burden of CDWs and motivate them to continue delivering services to children in their respective communities.

She also encouraged the workers to take care of their well-being as they fulfill their vital role in early childhood education.

During the event, the CDWs also received food packs from the provincial government.