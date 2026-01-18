CIAC acquires EVs

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) has acquired electric vehicles (EVs).

The state-owned corporation said it is the first government agency in Clark Freeport to integrate EVs into its official fleet in support of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA).

CIAC President and Chief Executive Officer Jojit Alcazar said the acquisition of five EV units aligns with EVIDA.

According to Alcazar, the said law mandates the gradual adoption of electric vehicles in government fleets to strengthen the local EV industry, cut fossil fuel dependence, and help decarbonize the transport sector.

“CIAC’s acquisition of electric vehicles is our concrete contribution to the EVIDA law and the national drive toward cleaner and more sustainable mobility,” Alcazar said.

Alcazar noted that CIAC has disposed several decades-old, unserviceable vehicles and replaced them with electric vehicles.

The initiative complements Executive Order No. 62 (s. 2024), issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on June 20, 2024, which extended and expanded zero import duties on EVs and their components until 2028, CIAC said.

The order covers battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid EVs (HEVs), plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs), as well as e-motorcycles, e-bicycles, and e-tricycles, making electric mobility more affordable and accessible nationwide.

The Palace directive, which took effect in July 2024, targets a 10-percent EV share in government fleets and supports broader national goals of deploying millions of EVs by 2028.

The Department of Energy (DOE) earlier said it continues to fast-track electric mobility through its Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI), which aims for a 50-percent EV fleet share by 2040.

CIAC said the Philippine government targets 2.45 million EVs, including cars, motorcycles, tricycles, buses, and public utility vehicles, by 2028.

Alcazar emphasized that CIAC’s transition to electric vehicles reflects a global shift toward green technologies and climate-resilient development.

“We have integrated EVs into our corporate operations to promote innovation in clean, sustainable, and energy-efficient solutions while reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

Alcazar added that the project strengthens the country’s energy security by lowering dependence on imported fuel for the transport sector.