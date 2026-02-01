CIAC wins Anvil Award for annual report publication

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) recently earned a Silver Anvil Award for its publication “Taking Flight: CIAC Annual Report 2024” at the 61st Anvil Awards.

The award was conferred under the Public Relations Tools for Internal and External Audiences category, recognizing the publication’s role in communicating CIAC’s vision and initiatives for the Clark Civil Aviation Complex.

CIAC President and Chief Executive Officer Jojit Alcazar received and described the award as recognition of the corporation’s creative efforts in highlighting its transformation agenda.

“This commendation reflects CIAC’s continuing role in transforming the Clark Civil Aviation Complex into the Clark Aviation Capital—the country’s future global aviation hub,” Alcazar said.

He added that the citation underscores CIAC’s commitment to strengthen partnerships with global industry leaders, which positions Clark as a premier aviation and logistics complex.

The Anvil Awards are presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) and regarded as the country’s symbol of excellence in public relations.