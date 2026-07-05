CIDG arrests siblings for firearm possession

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Saturday announced the arrest of two individuals for illegal possession of firearms.

The CIDG Tarlac Provincial Field Unit, together with Philippine National Police (PNP) Special Action Force, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3 of Police Regional Office 3 and local police, implemented two Search Warrants for violation of Republic Act No. 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) in Barangay Motrico, La Paz, Tarlac.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of unlicensed caliber 5.56 rifle, caliber 45 pistol, caliber 40 pistol, 12-gauge shotgun; and assorted ammunition.

The CIDG stated that the caliber 45 pistol and assorted ammo were seized in the house of “Ron” male. He has no License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOFP).

In a nearby residence, the teams recovered three suspected loose firearms—caliber 5.56 rifle, caliber 40 pistol, 12-gauge shotgun, and ammunition from “Alpi”, brother of “Ron”.

Alpi was arrested after failing to present documents permitting the possession of the three firearms.