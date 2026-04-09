CIDG seizes P5-M illicit foam, mattresses

Authorities seized more than P5 million worth of illegal foam and mattresses following a raid in Minalin, Pampanga on Tuesday, April 7.

The operation was conducted by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Regional Field Unit 3 and the CIDG Pampanga Provincial Field Unit, in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The raid was conducted at a warehouse in Barangay Sta. Maria, where the alleged illicit products were stored.

Police also arrested two suspects identified only as “Shao” and “Lin,” the alleged owner and manager of the warehouse.

Appropriate charges are being prepared against the duo for violation of Philippine laws.

PDEA recovered from the site were 1,956 pieces of assorted foam and mattresses with an estimated value of ?5,051,130.

Investigators said the operators failed to comply with the minimum labeling requirements and standards for consumer products under Republic Act No. 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

Major General Robert Morico II, CIDG Director, said the operation is part of the government’s efforts to protect consumers and enforce product standards.

He commended the CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 and the Pampanga Provincial Field Unit for the successful operation.

Morico assured the consumers that they will continue to enforce laws to protect them from illicit products and services.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities in their communities.