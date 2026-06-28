CIDG seizes P6M e-bike batteries sans ICC stickers

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) recently seized P6 million worth of e-bike batteries and charges without (Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) stickers in Mexico town, Pampanga.

The CIDG Pampanga Provincial Field Unit, CIDG Regional Special Operations Team (RSOT) Police Regional Office RSOT, and Mexico Municipal Police Station implemented a Search Warrant for violation of Republic Act No. 7394

(Consumer Act of the Philippines) in the warehouse of Antelope Electric Motors located in Barangay Laug on June 23, 2026.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of 365 units of imported batteries (Chilwee, Tianneng brands) and 90 units of chargers for e-bikes; and 20 units of antelope e-bikes with batteries with an estimated total value of P6,020,000.

The agency stated that the seized items have no ICC stickers, and Philippine Standard (PS) marks prescribed by the Department of Trade and Industry–Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI–BPS) in pursuance to Republic Act No. 7394 (Consumer Act of the Philippines).

The authorities also found out that the warehouse

has no business permit from the local government unit.

In the Philippines, DTI requires ICC markings to ensure imported goods meet minimum safety and quality standards.

The sticker acts as visual proof that a product has been tested and passed Philippine National Standards.