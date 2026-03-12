CIDG seizes P7.1-M substandard computers

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Region 3, together with Angeles City Police Office, implemented a search warrant for violation of Article 77 (Minimum Labeling Requirements for Consumer Products) of Republic Act 7394 (Consumer Act of the Philippines) at a warehouse in Barangay Salapungan, Angeles City recently.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two women and confiscation of assorted substandard desktop and laptop computer units worth P7,170.000.

The authorities confiscated 239 units of assorted laptop computers, 163 computer processing units (CPUs), 141 desktop monitors, and two computer sets used as business service units.

A report to Major General Robert Morico II, director of CIDG, identifed the suspects - “Karla” 28; and “Anne” , both employees of the warehouse.

Police said the duo were caught selling and storing computer units

which are not compliant to the minimum labeling requirements for consumer products.

The labels attached on the seized computers are not duly registered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

This rendered the items as substandard and illegal for trade under the consumer protection standards.

Morico said the government protects the interests of the consumers, promotes their general welfare, and establishes standards of conduct for business and industry.