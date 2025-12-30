City government receives P1-M for lantern makers

The local government unit of San Fernando, Pampanga received a ₱1 million grant under the Department of Labor and Employment Integrated Livelihood Program to support and develop lantern makers in the city.

The city government sajd the project, titled “Liwanag ng Pag-asa: Reviving the Past, Lighting the Future,” aims to preserve the city’s iconic lantern-making tradition while providing sustainable livelihood opportunities to marginalized sectors.

The program will benefit 25 individuals, including Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs), persons with disability (PWDs), and local lantern makers.

Through skills training, livelihood assistance, and production support, the local government added that the initiative seeks to empower beneficiaries by equipping them with marketable skills rooted in San Fernando’s rich cultural heritage.

The city government said it will also provide a ₱250,000 counterpart to ensure the effective implementation and sustainability of the project.

The ceremonial turnover of the grant was attended by DOLE officials, including Pampanga Provincial Director May Lynn Gozun and Division Chiefs Aurita Laxamana and Catherine Mago.

The livelihood grant was received by Mayor Vilma Caluag and City Public Employment Services Office (CPESO) Manager Mary Ann Biliwang.

Caluag expressed her gratitude to DOLE for its support to the city government's livelihood programs.

The mayor said the project not only provides economic opportunities but also gives hope to its beneficiaries.

She even underscored the importance of inclusive development, noting that the initiative aligns with the local government's commitment to empower vulnerable sectors while strengthening San Fernando’s identity as the “Christmas Capital of the Philippines.”

Biliwang for her part highlighted CPESO’s role in ensuring that beneficiaries receive proper guidance and support to help them succeed and become productive members of the community. | Via CSF Information Office