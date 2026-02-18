City gov't forms business monitoring task force

The local government unit (LGU) of San Fernando has established an Inter-Agency Lawful Business Operations Coordination Task Force to strengthen oversight of business establishments and warehouses across the city.

The task force was created through an Executive Order issued by Mayor Vilma Caluag on February 9, 2026

The measure aims to ensure that all businesses comply with existing laws and regulations, amid the national government’s intensified campaign against illegal cigarette manufacturing.

Caluag said the initiative aligns with the efforts of national agencies which have been conducting operations against illegal business activities.

She added that the task force will serve as the city government's mechanism for

monitoring and coordination.

As of February 16, 2026, nearly 50 warehouses and business establishments in Barangays Calulut and Lara have been inspected, according to the city government.

The inspections are part of a compliance check covering storage facilities and other high-risk establishments.

During the recent Peace and Order Council meeting, Caluag ordered the activation of the council and directed concerned departments to prioritize and support the task force’s monitoring activities.

The LGU reported that the city has nearly 13,000 registered business establishments.

Caluag underscored the need for strict evaluation prior to the issuance and renewal of business permits, including the conduct of random inspections.

She instructed the task force to set a clear timeline for inspecting more than 1,000 warehouses and establishments throughout the city.

The task force is chaired by City Legal Officer and Acting City Administrator Kristannico Abad. It is composed of department heads and offices overseeing business permits and licensing, general services, health, and peace and order to ensure a coordinated and comprehensive enforcement effort.