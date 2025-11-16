Local News

CL agri losses from Uwan climb to P1.8B

Agricultural losses in Central Luzon due to Typhoon “Uwan” have climbed to more than ₱1.8 billion as of Sunday morning, November 16.

This was gleaned in the latest bulletin of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC).

The council stated that the total damage to crops and agricultural infrastructure amounted to ₱1,807,425,204.50.

In Bataan, rice losses reached ₱24.7 million, corn at ₱19.3 million, cassava at ₱371,978.50, high-value crops at ₱44.6 million, and livestock at ₱73,000.

In Bulacan, damages included ₱71.9 million in rice, ₱62,884.72 in corn, ₱120,000 in cassava, ₱21 million in high-value crops, and ₱47,500 in livestock.

