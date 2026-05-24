CL eyed as innovation investment center

Central Luzon is poised to become one of the country’s next major centers for innovation and investment, according to Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines Dana Kursh.

Speaking during a recent roundtable discussion organized by the Pampanga Business Circle (PBC) at the Clark Marriott Hotel, Kursh cited the region’s strategic location, expanding business ecosystem, and ongoing infrastructure developments as growth drivers.

She said the Region 3 holds “enormous potential,” particularly with developments linked to the Luzon Economic Corridor and the rise of technology-driven initiatives.

“I have heard many promising things about Pampanga and Central Luzon, especially the discussions surrounding the Luzon Economic Corridor and the opportunities it can create for communities and industries,” Kursh said.

“That is why I wanted to personally visit and better understand the region. What I appreciate about this roundtable discussion is that it goes beyond business-to-business engagements — it creates a platform where people can collaborate, exchange ideas, and work together toward improving lives and building stronger communities,” she added.

Kursh even underscored the opportunities expected from the establishment of Pax Silica in New Clark City.

She described it as a major step toward positioning Central Luzon as a center for innovation and technology-based investments.

During her presentation, the Israeli envoy shared how Israel developed globally-competitive industries in technology and agriculture despite geographical and environmental limitations.

She stressed the importance of investing in innovation, homegrown industries, and sustainable agricultural practices to strengthen economies and improve quality of life.

Kursh commended business leaders in Pampanga and Central Luzon for taking an active role in promoting a more resilient and inclusive regional economy.

Felix Asuncion, PBC fellowship director, said the ambassador’s insights offered valuable direction for the organization, which continues to develop programs aimed at supporting businesses and local communities.

“We were deeply inspired by how Israel transformed vast desert landscapes into thriving centers of agriculture and innovation,” Asuncion said.

“From being a small nation, they were able to build globally competitive industries in technology and agriculture through vision, education, and innovation. Those success stories give us hope and remind us that with the right mindset and collaboration, our region can also unlock greater opportunities for our people,” he added.

Asuncion said the Pampanga Business Circle will continue holding discussions and forums that promote long-term economic growth and community development.

The roundtable discussion was spearheaded by PBC senior fellow Rene G. Romero in partnership with Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato.

The event gathered leaders from the business, education, and government sectors to exchange ideas on economic growth, innovation, and regional development.