CL logs P90-M agri damages

More than P90 million worth of damages on agriculture were recorded in Central Luzon due to the recent typhoons, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Sunday.

Aurora province registered P3.3-million damages in rice crops; P2.2-million in high value crops; P33,435 in corn; and P30,000 in livestock and poultry.

In Bataan province, more than P5.7-million worth of rice crops, P45,000 corn, and P908,000 high value crops were destroyed.

Rice crops amounting to nearly P21 million, high value crops worth of P293,000, and livestock and poultry worth P85,000 were also damaged in Bulacan.

More than P30 million worth of rice crops were destroyed in Nueva Ecija.

Tarlac province logged almost P16-million damages to rice.

Pampanga also registered P652,863.75 damage to rice; P294,750 in corn; P33,600 in high value crops.

In Zambales, nearly P8.5-million worth of rice crops, P882,675.05 in high value crops and P30,000 in livestock and poultry were destroyed.

The national government said it is preparing assistance for fishermen and farmers who were affected by the recent typhoons.