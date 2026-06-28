Clark hosts ASEAN meeting on cultural heritage protection

Around 120 senior government officials, cultural heritage experts, museum professionals, and law enforcement representatives from ASEAN member states, Timor‑Leste, the ASEAN Secretariat, Philippine cultural agencies, and partner institutions gathered in Clark Freeport to strengthen regional cooperation in safeguarding Southeast Asia’s cultural heritage.

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) Security Services Group Vice President Lina Sarmiento and Tourism Promotions Division Manager Elenita Lorenzo joined the ASEAN delegates and cultural leaders during the closing ceremony.

The two officials reaffirmed CDC’s support for initiatives that advance cultural heritage protection and regional cooperation.

Organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), under the leadership of Chairperson Dr. Eric Zerrudo, the ASEAN Regional Dialogue: Building Foundations for Cooperation in Cultural Heritage Protection was held from June 22 to 24 at Clark Marriott Hotel.

The three‑day dialogue provided a platform for exchanging experiences on program implementation, addressing institutional and operational challenges, and identifying priority areas for future collaboration.

The CDC said the event aligns with its Arts, Culture, and Heritage Strategy Map, which supports Clark’s role as a hub for cultural exchange and tourism.

The activity included the Clark Museum Public Exhibition Program, Historical Walking Tours, the revival of the Happening on the Green Festival, partnerships with cultural institutions, and the recent unveiling of the Mt. Pinatubo 35th Anniversary Commemorative Marker. /CDC PR