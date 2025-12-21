Clark Museum showcases Christmas Miniature Art

The Clark Museum is shining on local traditions this holiday season with the launching of “Liwanag ng Pasko: Cultural Heritage Stories in Miniature – A Diorama and Tipos del Pais Exhibit” on December 19, 2025.

This exhibit marks the second installment of the museum’s diorama showcase, the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said.

Some 12 artists, including Kapampangan creators and guests from Quezon City, Bulacan, and Nueva Vizcaya, are presenting miniature works that depict everyday scenes, architectural heritage, and Kapampangan Christmas culture.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera emphasized the link between a strong economy and the flourishing of local art.

“Art is really the language of the soul. If our people can eat three meals a day, they’ll have time to be full-time artists,” she said.

Devanadera encouraged artists to share their talent through workshops and outreach programs for employees, schoolchildren, and indigenous communities.

Department of Tourism Region III Director Richard Daenos expressed his support for the initiative.

“Art is universal. And it’s a must for us to have an experience of it, even at a certain point that it will have to be our last portion of our breath. Because that makes us human,” he said.

The exhibit is the 17th under CDC’s Public Exhibition Program, which has welcomed 38,919 visitors since its launching in 2024.

The program leverages Clark’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) infrastructure to regularly feature local artists.

Diorama artist Aprille Gagui, owner of Bale Manika Arts and Crafts Manufacturing, encouraged visitors to engage with the works.

“Sana’y maramdaman ninyo ang liwanag ng Pasko sa bawat diorama na makikita ninyo. At ‘wag po kayong magsawang magtanong sa mga artist kung paano nila ginawa. Kaya yung utak namin at yung pagod ng mga kamay namin, binubuhos namin sa bawat diorama,” she said.

Other participating artists include Burt Santiago of Angeles City; Gagui and Elsed Moreno of Lubao; Fernando Yumul of San Fernando; Tetu Lozano of Porac; Dodjie Aguinaldo of Mabalacat City; Marco Pulusan, Edie Marl Escobar, and Gian Salazar of Mexico; Edon Tuazon Fabreo of Quezon City; Jericho Palmos of Bulacan; and Julius Paladin of Nueva Vizcaya.

The exhibit runs until January 19, 2026 at the Clark Museum.