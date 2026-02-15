Clark Museum showcases Dennis Sun: 40 Years, 100 Works, One Homecoming

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has welcomed Kapampangan artist Dennis Sun back to his roots, with a 40‑year retrospective at the Clark Museum on Friday, February 13, 2026.

The exhibit, “WORDS, COLORS, & BEYOND: My 40‑Year Creative Journey in the Land of the Rising Sun,” is part of CDC’s Public Exhibition Program. It features more than 100 works spanning fine art, illustration, graphic design, publishing, and cultural projects in the Philippines and Japan.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera called the event a homecoming. “It’s homecoming to a home where everybody is happy that you’re home,” she said.

Devanadera added that Kapampangans are blessed with talents recognized not only in Pampanga or the Philippines, but worldwide.

Sun’s career includes collaborations with The Japan Times, Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, NHK, and Tokyo Disneyland. He is founder of Jeepney Press, the longest‑running Filipino community publication in Japan, and recipient of the SM Global Pinoy Award and the Most Outstanding Kapampangan Award (MOKA).

“Art is about people. Art is about stories. Art is about trying to understand the world. And sometimes surviving it,” Sun said.

He pledged part of the exhibit proceeds to the Aeta community.

“Hindi po masamang mag‑uwi ng sining, mas masama po ang umuwi ng walang sining sa buhay," Sun said.

The retrospective runs until March 8, 2026 at the Clark Museum.

Complementing the exhibit are workshops and talks at the Clark Visitors’ Center.

Feb 14: Couples’ Art Workshop — Lines, Forms, and Colors

Feb 21: Art Talk — My Journey in Art

Feb 28: Life in Japan Talk

Mar 7: Art Talk and Workshop — Japanese Etegami

Participants are advised to bring their own materials.