Clark secures P15B township project from Taiwanese firm

CLARK FREEPORT -- Taiwanese firm BB International Leisure and Resort Development Corporation (BBILRDC) is investing an additional P15 billion in a new eco-friendly integrated township project.

Agnes Devanadera, President and Chief Executive Officer of Clark Development Corporation (CDC); and Edgar Lim, Director for Corporate Flagship Projects of BBILRDC, signed a lease agreement at the Clark Visitors Center on July 31, 2024.

“When we signed our lease agreement, both of us made a very good decision. For us, in taking you, BBI, and for you, in choosing Clark. Thank you, BBI,” Devanadera said.

BBILRDC Director Lim acknowledged CDC’s support for the eco-township project.

“We are very grateful and excited for this opportunity to invest in a very special project that will rise in Clark. We will work hand-in-hand with the CDC in bringing this eco-township dream to reality,” he said.

BBILRDC President Wun Xu Wu said the additional P15 billion investment will be used to build the 101-hectare Midori Highlands, which will combine green spaces with urban living, including high-rise condominiums and a logistics center.

Wun Xu Wu disclosed that the project will feature a rainwater collector, a solar farm, and energy-efficient transportation.

The BBILRDC president added that Phase 1 of the project will be developed inside 24 hectares of prime land, consisting of eight blocks designed to create an urban enclave surrounded by green spaces.

Phase 2 will include 50 luxury mountain villas with eco-friendly designs, including living and dining areas as well as private patios.

Wun Xu Wu said that the Midori Highlands Resorts and Spa will offer a coffee shop with views of the Sacobia River, spa facilities, and 10 exclusive villas, each with a private jacuzzi.

BBILRDC has been a locator in Clark Freeport since September 29, 2006. It is the owner and operator of Midori Clark Hotel and Casino and Aqua Planet water theme park.

