Cloud-seeding ops eyed as Angat Dam water dips

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan – The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) is eyeing a possible cloud-seeding operation over the Angat Watershed as Angat Dam's water elevation dips.

The dam, Metro Manila's primary source of potable water, is slowly receding below its minimum operating level of 180 meters.

As of Friday, records of Bulacan's Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office showed that the water elevation of Angat Dam has receded to 178.55 meters, or 1.45 meters below its minimum operating level.

To replenish the receding water of Angat Dam, NWRB executive director Sevillo David Jr. told the Philippine News Agency in a text message that the board is discussing with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) the viability of cloud-seeding operations over the Angat Watershed.

David said the receding water of Angat Dam is also expected to be aggravated by the expected El Niño weather phenomenon. (PNA)