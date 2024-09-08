CL's culinary heritage at "Fiesta Kulinarya"

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 3 will be hosting this year’s Fiesta Kulinarya at the SM City Pampanga event center.

The event is expected to bring together the best of Region 3 in terms of culinary skills in a two-day festival.

The activity, which will run from September 9 to 10, will feature culinary exhibits from top regional micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, live cooking demonstrations, food tasting booths, and networking opportunities for food entrepreneurs.

“The Fiesta Kulinarya is a vibrant two-day culinary festival showcasing the best of Central Luzon’s food culture. The event will bring together local chefs, food entrepreneurs, and MSMEs, offering a platform for participants to celebrate and promote the region's unique culinary heritage,” the DTI said.

The event will also feature the launching of the regional creative brand.

The opening ceremony will be held on September 9, 2024, at 1:30 PM.