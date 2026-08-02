Coastal area folks benefit from PBBM's rice program

Some 5,863 residents from coastal barangays in the towns of Lubao and Sasmuan in Pampanga received 25 kilograms of rice each under the Rice Assistance Program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The Capitol reported that the beneficiaries in Lubao came from Barangays Sta. Teresa II, Bancal Pugad, and Bancal Sinubli.

In Sasmuan, the recipients are from Barangays Mabuanbuan, Batang 1st, Batang 2nd, Sebitanan, and Malusac.

Int behalf of Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, Board Members Fritzie David-Dizon and Claire Lim; Sasmuan Mayor Lina Cabrera; Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda; Vice Mayor Jay Montemayor; Councilor Jayson Victorino; and Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Fe Manarang led the distribution of rice to the beneficiaries.