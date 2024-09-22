Coastal Cleanup Held

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said that hundreds of government workers joined this year’s International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day, which is scheduled every third Saturday of September.

The DENR said the move is part of the “global initiative dedicated to address ocean pollution through beach and waterway cleanups.”

The volunteers include state workers from the national and local government units.

The event was also participated by the “youth, community leaders, representatives from private organizations, and scores of volunteers across Central Luzon.”

The DENR said that this year’s theme is “Clean Seas for Blue Economy.”

“This drives very closely with our own direction, moving towards the blue economy in terms of our own legislation in our Philippine development plan. It also reminds us that our oceans are here not just for fisheries but for maritime transportation, renewable energy, and livelihoods that are linked, such as seafaring to our economy,” the DENR said.