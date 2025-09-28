Coastal folks ask gov't solutions to flooding

Residents of Macabebe and Masantol are set to stage a protest rally against perennial flooding in their municipalities.

The protest, dubbed “Saingsing People’s Rally,” is scheduled in the afternoon of October 2, with simultaneous starting points at Sta. Lucia Bridge in Masantol and San Gabriel Chapel in Macabebe.

Participants will march toward San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish for a mass, before proceeding to Macabebe Plaza for a program.

In a consolidated statement, the residents urged the government to provide immediate, concrete, and long-term solutions to the flooding.

“Kinokondena rin namin ang patuloy na malawakang korapsyon sa bansa, partikular na ang mga maanomalyang flood control projects, at mariin naming hinihiling na panagutin ang mga tiwaling opisyal at lahat ng sangkot sa katiwalian,” they added.

The residents also called for unity among residents, especially those who are severely affected by perennial flooding.