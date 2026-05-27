Collapsed building owner, contractor urged to surface

The Angeles City Government has called on the contractor and owner of the collapsed building in Barangay Balibago to surface and cooperate with authorities as search, rescue, and retrieval operations continue at the incident site.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II stressed the need for accountability following the tragedy.

The mayor said people responsible for the building collapse must answer.

“The families of the victims deserve answers. The authorities deserve cooperation. The public deserves accountability, and accountability begins with showing up,” the statement read.

Lazatin also ordered an investigation into the collapse and vowed that “no stone will be left unturned” in determining the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Unified Incident Command System continues to coordinate operations at the collapse site.

Authorities focus their efforts on search, rescue, retrieval, clearing operations, and the management of the victims' bodies.

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla Jr., visited the site on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Remulla said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will lead the investigation.

Prior to the DILG Secretary’s visit, Lazatin outlined several actions undertaken by the city government, including providing shelter and psychosocial support for affected families.

The local government also provided financial assistance, medical aid, food packages, and transportation for rescued workers returning to their home provinces.

The local government, in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) formed a composite investigation team composed of private engineers, lawyers, and other experts to conduct a thorough probe into the tragedy.

City officials likewise discussed long-term assistance programs and measures for affected families through the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

The city government also appealed for prayers, understanding, and respect from the public as operations and investigations continue.