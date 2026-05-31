Collapsed building owner, contractor to assist victims

The Golden Years Construction, the contractor of the collapsed building in Angeles City, has pledged full cooperation with the city's investigation.

“We will fully cooperate,” said lawyer Nicolai Manguerra, legal counsel for the company.

He added that the firm will coordinate with authorities and support all efforts to determine the cause of the tragedy.

Manguerra said the

contractor has started reaching out to the victims and their families.

The camp of building owner, Ernest Jackson Lim, likewise assured the public that assistance will be extended to all individuals affected by the incident.

“We want the victims to know that we are always here,” said Lawyer Willie Rivera, legal counsel for Lim.

Rivera said the owner's camp is prepared to assist those who were injured, families who lost their loved ones, and others affected by the structure collapse.

He added that they would conduct a parallel investigation while cooperating with the city's government's fact-finding committee.

The number of fatalities in the incident has climbed to seven as of press time.