Comelec logs 36K applications on 1st day of voters' registration

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said it received over 36,000 applications for registration during the first day of the nationwide resumption of voters' enlistment on Monday.

Data from the poll body showed a total of 36,536 people submitted their applications on Oct. 20.

Calabarzon recorded the highest number of applicants at 8,290; followed by National Capital Region at 4,637; Central Luzon at 4,100; and Central Visayas at 3,145.

The least number of applications was recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region at 483.

On Monday, the Comelec resumed the voters' registration, which will run until May 18, 2026.

Satellite registration sites or the Offices of the Election Officer in cities and municipalities are ready to accept applications from Monday to Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aside from applications for new voters, other types of applications are also being accepted, such as:

• Transfer of records

• Change of name and status

• Correction of entries

• Reactivation of registration records

• Inclusion of registration records,

• Reinstating of name in the list of voters

The Comelec is looking to register 1.4 million new voters for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, during the seven-month registration period. (PNA)