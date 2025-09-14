Comelec to proclaim Gabriela as 64th party-list

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Sunday announced that Gabriela Women’s Party will be proclaimed as the 64th party-list organization in the House of Representatives (HOR).

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said in a radio interview that Gabriela’s first nominee, former lawmaker Sarah Elago, will occupy the seat.

“The Comelec will proclaim former Congresswoman (Sarah) Elago as the number one nominee of the Gabriela party-list,” he said.

Garcia explained that while the group has yet to be officially informed, the proclamation will erase any lingering doubts.

“They have already gone to the Commission several times to ask for their proclamation. To end the doubt, it is just a matter of formality on Wednesday. Hopefully, it will be officially proclaimed,” he added.

Gabriela, which advocates for the protection and welfare of women, is set to occupy the seat after the Comelec determined that the 63 party-list seats initially proclaimed from the May 12, 2025 elections did not meet the mandated 20-percent allocation in the Lower House.

The 63 seats accounted for only 19.8 percent of the House membership, while Gabriela’s inclusion will raise the party-list share to 20.4 percent. (PNA)