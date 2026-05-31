Cong Lazatin supports building collapse probe

Congressman Carmelo ‘Pogi’ Lazatin Jr. has issued an official statement regarding discussions on social media about Ordinance No. 664, s-2023, following the collapse of an under-construction building in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City.

The solon clarified that the exemption granted under Ordinance No. 664 pertains only to the height regulation provision of Angeles City’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and Zoning Ordinance, specifically the restriction on building height based on road width.

The ordinance exempted the developers of a 10-storey condominium/hotel with commercial stalls, located at Teodoro St., Sta. Maria in Brgy. Balibago, from the standard height restrictions.

The ordinance was scrutinized following the building collapse.

Lazatin said he supports a thorough investigation to hold accountable individuals responsible.

The official emphasized that despite the exemption from height regulations, the project (proponent) is required to comply with the regulations of Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines), the National Building Code, the Structural Code, and other applicable safety laws, ordinances, and construction standards.

Lazatin also noted that the process for obtaining an exception or variance is clearly outlined in the city government's zoning ordinance.

This includes filing an application with the Zoning Administrator, conducting the necessary studies, and holding public hearings to ensure the validity of the request.

He pointed out that this was not the first time such an exemption had been approved in Angeles City.

Several high-rise condominiums, hotels, and commercial buildings in Balibago, Malabanias, and other parts of the city had previously been granted similar exemptions under past administrations, including One Euphoria Residences, Central Park Hotel, Kandi Tower 3, the Rockwell Nepo Development Corporation tower, Zeppelin Suites, and other major developments.

Lazatin said Ordinance No. 664, Series of 2023 underwent procedures and hearings before being approved by the 19th Sangguniang Panlungsod of Angeles City.

As the incumbent mayor at the time, Lazatin said he signed the ordinance after its approval by the city council and after it went through the prescribed zoning procedures.

At the same time, the lawmaker expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who died and were affected by the Balibago tragedy.

He assured the public that his office is ready to extend any assistance to the victims and their loved ones.

Lazatin said he supports calls for justice and is prepared to cooperate with any investigation that may be conducted to establish the facts and hold individuals responsible and accountable.

“As former Mayor of Angeles City and now Representative of Pampanga’s First District, I am open and ready to cooperate with any investigation because I also want justice for the victims and to ensure that those responsible for this tragedy are held accountable,” Lazatin said.