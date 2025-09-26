Cong Pogi backs calls for SALN disclosure

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. has expressed support to the call of Isabela 6th District Representative and 29th House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III for government officials, particularly lawmakers, to reveal their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) to the public, amid issues of massive corruption in infrastructure projects.

“I support the call of House Speaker Bojie Dy for all government officials to publicly disclose their SALN," Lazatin said.

The SALN is an annual document submitted by all government officials and employees.

The purpose is to ensure transparency and accountability in the civil service by requiring public officials and employees to declare their true assets, liabilities, net worth, business interests, and financial connections annually.

This promotes honest governance and serves as a deterrent against corruption, helping to identify public officials who may be enriching themselves through unlawful means.

“Public office is a public trust. With the recent issues on anomalous infrastructure projects, we have seen an erosion of the public’s confidence in our officials and institutions,” Lazatin said.

“The public disclosure of government officials’ SALN is one small step to slowly rebuild trust and confidence,” he added.

Calls for public officials to reveal their SALN came after issues of widespread corruption and collusion among legislators, contractors, and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) came to light.

Last month, President Marcos issued a directive to conduct a lifestyle check among government officials, starting with the DPWH.

Lazatin said he submitted on September 5, 2025 his official declaration that he has no business, financial, or pecuniary interests which may directly or indirectly affect the on-going joint inquiry of the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Public Works and Highways, and Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability – pursuant to Article VI, Section 12 of the Constitution and Rule IX, Section 33 of the Rules of the House of Representatives.

In an official statement released on September 8, 2025, Lazatin declared his support for the investigations on the anomalous flood control projects and for people involved to be held accountable.

“As a first-timer Congressman, our priority infrastructure projects in the First District of Pampanga are those with long-lasting impact on the total development of our citizens, particularly on education and health,” Lazatin said.

“I recognize the grave responsibility bestowed upon me to promote and protect not self-interest but the interests of the Filipino people,” he added.