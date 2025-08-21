Cong Pogi leads declogging of Friendship Highway

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. has supervised the declogging of drainage along Friendship Highway on Wednesday night, August 20, 2025.

The road stretches from Barangay Anunas to Barangay Sto. Domingo in Angeles City.

The inspection and declogging were conducted in cooperation with the DPWH Pampanga 3rd District Engineering Office, City Engineering Office and the Angeles City Traffic Development Office.

Lazatin said this is the first in a series of cleanup and declogging operations that will be carried out in the first district.

Lazatin earlier inspected the Cutcut Flyover with DPWH due to reports of flooding.

“Ing mumunang ikit tamu ing kekatamung drainage, uling matwa no reng drainage aliwa keni, mangalati la. Anya pin pakisabyan tala pin deng DPWH, malyari nong dagul ngeni uling ing uran tamu aliwa na ngeni ing volume tamu,” Lazatin said.

The 700 meter long, four-lane Cutcut Flyover was opened to vehicles on August 2024.

The old drainage system in surrounding areas however can no longer accommodate a big volume of floodwater.

The lawmaker said the declogging operations are expected to decongest the drainage, allowing rainwater to flow properly to prevent flooding,

Also present during the declogging operations are Lazatin’s Chief Adviser, IC Calaguas, Chief Political Affairs Officer Reina Manuel, and Political Affairs Assistant Michael Lising.

On August 1, 2025 Lazatin met with DPWH Region 3 Director Roseller Tolentino, and District Engineer Ocampo to discuss infrastructure projects in the First District of Pampanga.