Construction Sta. Ana public hospital to start soon: mayor

The construction of the first public hospital in Santa Ana town will start soon, Mayor Dinan Labung recently announced.

Labung, who is serving his first term as mayor, said the project was one of the programs he promised to his constituents during the campaign period.

To help realize the goal, Labung said he donated a parcel of land in Barangay San Bartolome for the hospital project.

“May 26, after two days ng pagkapanalo ko, dinonate ko agad ‘yung lupang sinasabi ko sa Department of Health (DOH) para maitayo na ang ospital natin,” the mayor added.

Upon assuming office, the mayor said he immediately coordinated with the Department of Health (DOH) to secure funding for the construction.

He added that DOH and local government officials have conducted an ocular inspection at the project site.

During his first 100 days in office, Labung confirmed that the DOH has allocated an initial ?35 million for the hospital’s construction.

The mayor however admitted that the donated lot needs to undergo land upgrading.

He said the provincial government of Pampanga has committed to provide the filling materials needed for the site improvement.

“Wala naman pondo pantambak ang munisipyo dahil malaki ‘yun, pero nakahingi tayo ng tulong kay Vice Governor Delta Pineda at Governor Nanay Pineda, at nagpapasalamat tayo sa tulong nila,”Labung said.

He added that the upgrading works are expected to start this October.

Once the site is ready, the mayor said a groundbreaking ceremony will follow to mark the start of the hospital building construction.

Labung added that the facility will provide quality and affordable healthcare services for the people of Sta. Ana and neighboring towns.

“Para ito sa mga Pimpeños na matagal nang nangangarap ng ospital. Sabay-sabay natin itong tuparin,” he added.