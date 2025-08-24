Construction worker nabbed for P1.39-M worth of shabu

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) disclosed the arrest of a High-Value Individual (HVI) and the seizure of over P1.39 million worth of shabu in Mabalacat City.

At about 5:48 PM on August 22, 2025, operatives of the Mabalacat City Police Station – Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) conducted a buy-bust operation at Block 23, Lot 72, Phase 1, Fiesta Communities, Barangay Dapdap.

The operation resulted in the arrest of one “Dong”, 55, married, a construction worker, of said barangay.

Police recovered from the suspect 205 grams of shabu, with a value of P1,394,000.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo lauded the operating troops for the suspect's arrest.

“This arrest is a clear message to all individuals who persist in engaging in illegal drugs — the Pampanga PPO will not stop until we rid our communities of this menace. We are steadfast in our mission to protect every Kapampangan family from the harmful effects of illegal drugs. This victory belongs not only to our men in uniform but also to the people we serve,” Marcelo said.