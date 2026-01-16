Controversial Russian vlogger set for deportation

MANILA – Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who was involved in harassment-related offenses in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City last year, has already served his sentence and is now set for deportation, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Thursday.

In a press briefing in Quezon City, DILG Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla said although Zdorovetskiy holds a United States green card, he is a Russian citizen and will be deported to Russia under standard immigration procedures.

“He carries a Russian passport, so the deportation will be processed there,” Remulla said.

The DILG chief reminded tourists that they are welcome in the Philippines but are expected to follow local laws, just as Filipinos do when traveling abroad.

Zdorovetskiy is expected to leave the country within the week on a flight via Kalibo, Aklan, en route to Moscow.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed that a deportation order has been issued and is awaiting final clearances from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the courts.

It added all cases and penalties against Zdorovetskiy have been resolved and coordination with Russian authorities is underway.

Zdorovetskiy was arrested in April last year for filming prank videos involving Filipino civilians. His actions reportedly included attempting to kiss and grab a security guard, trying to seize the guard’s firearm, recording individuals without consent, and vlogging in BGC without the required permit. (PNA)