Cops nab Magalang’s top wanted, 7 others

The number 1 most wanted person in Magalang town, along with seven other individuals were arrested in a series of operations conducted across Pampanga on Monday, February 16.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office, said that the Magalang police arrested the town’s Top 1 Most Wanted Person in Barangay San Nicolas 2 by virtue of a warrant of arrest for two counts of rape by sexual assault.

Two other wanted persons were also apprehended in two separate operations of the Bacolor and Minalin police.

The suspects are facing charges for theft and for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In anti-drug operations, the Mabalacat City Police Station arrested three alleged drug dealers who yielded approximately five grams of shabu valued at P34,000 and a 9mm revolver loaded with ammunition.

In Macabebe, police arrested another suspect who allegedly yielded 1.6 grams of suspected shabu worth P10,880, a .22 caliber firearm, and two live rounds of ammunition.

The Magalang police also conducted a buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly sold a .38 caliber revolver to an undercover operative.

The suspect was also found in possession of 0.3 grams of shabu valued at P2,040.

Marcelo said the operations are part of the continuing campaign against criminality and illegal drugs in the province.