Cops raid suspected Dela Rosa hideout

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) raided a house in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, which was suspected as one of the hideouts of Senator Ronald dela Rosa.

Authorities, however, did not find dela Rosa during the operation.

Officials have yet to release additional details regarding the raid.

According to reports, the raided property was allegedly owned by the uncle of Senator Robin Padilla.

In an official statement, the Barangay Balibago council said authorities were also searching for a pick-up vehicle reportedly owned by Padilla’s uncle.

Barangay officials said they will continue coordinating with concerned agencies to maintain peace and order and ensure compliance with existing laws.