Cops seize P1.8-M shabu in Nueva Ecija

Some P1.8 million worth of shabu were seized by police following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Calipahan, Talavera, Nueva Ecija on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) reported that operatives of the Special Drug Enforcement Team of the Talavera Municipal Police, Police Intelligence Unit and the Nueva Ecija Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit, conducted the operation at 9:50 am on said date.

After a validation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the authorities conducted the operation and arrested a "high-value' individual who was caught allegedly selling drugs to an undercover agent.

The cops recovered from the suspect 270 grams of shabu with an estimated price of P1,836,000 and the marked money used in the operation.

The suspect and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the Talavera Municipal Police for documentation, inventory, and filing of appropriate charges under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.