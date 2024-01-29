Cops seize P829-K ‘shabu’ in Magalang

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A buy-bust operation launched in Magalang town by cops over the weekend yielded more than P800,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs.

The Magalang police and Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit seized the prohibited narcotics from a 45-year-old man identified only as “Fred”.

Authorities were able to recover a total of 122 grams of suspected crystal meth (shabu) with a value of P829,600, and guns and ammunitions.

Appropriate charges for violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) are being readied against him for court referral.