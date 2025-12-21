CPOSCO gives free helmets to riders

Instead of traffic tickets and citations, motorists and cyclists passing by the City of San Fernando received gifts from the City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office.

The CPOSCO distributed free helmets to selected riders during their road operations this holiday season under its “Santa POSCO sa Pasko” initiative.

As part of the program, CPOSCO personnel flagged down motorists and cyclists along Tourism Road, McArthur Highway, and Jose Abad Santos Avenue.

The beneficiaries were not wearing helmets or using damaged ones.

The CPOSCO provided them new helmets to promote road safety.

CPOSCO Head Louie Clemente, Focal Person Darius Hizon, and other personnel greeted road users and reminded them of traffic rules, particularly the mandatory use of helmets.

They said the law aims to protect riders from accidents and injuries.

The initiative is part of CPOSCO’s “Fernandino Ka, Kayabe Ka King Disiplina” campaign, carried out in line with the directive of Mayor Vilma Caluag to strengthen road safety, especially during the Christmas season.

Aside from helmets, CPOSCO also distributed reusable water bottles.

Riders also received Christmas hams through the office’s partnership with Pampanga’s Best, Inc. and the office of City Councilor Angelo Hizon Jr.