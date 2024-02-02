CSF college eyes e-classrooms

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The City College of San Fernando (CCSFP) is planning to establish electronic classrooms in their campus.

CCSFP officials, led by their President, Gloria Victoria-Bañas visited a distributor of information and communications technology (ICT) materials to discuss possible collaboration.

The e-classrooms will feature digital boards instead of the traditional blackboards used in CCSFP today.

The shift is seen to revolutionize the educational landscape by improving the teaching and learning experience in the city government-run tertiary school.

The initiative is in line with Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag’s vision to provide quality, digitally-driven education to the residents of San Fernando.

CCSFP said it will initially build two e-classrooms inside its campus soon.