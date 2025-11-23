CSF giant lantern goes to Los Angeles

A giant lantern from the City of San Fernando took the global spotlight anew as the local government brought an giant parol, crafted by artisan Arvin Quiwa, to Los Angeles on Saturday, November 22.

The lantern, which stands 20 feet tall including two logo pieces, is the largest San Fernando parol transported outside the Philippines, the city government said.

The giant lantern is now installed and illuminated at the Island Pacific, bringing the Giant Lantern Festival (GLF) tradition to an international audience.

Ahead of the lighting ceremony, Mayor Vilma Caluag, Vice Mayor Aurelio Brenz Gonzales, and other members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Tourism, Heritage, and Cultural Development, paid a courtesy call to the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles on November 20.

The delegation met Consul General Adelio Angelito Cruz and Deputy Consul General Maria Alnee Gamble to finalize preparations for the event.

City officials also held discussions with representatives of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Los Angeles, GLF 2025 Executive Committee officers, and Pampanga’s Best, Inc., as part of efforts to promote San Fernando culture and local industries abroad.

Quiwa briefed partners on the craftsmanship and complex logistics involved in creating and transporting the giant lantern to the United States.

Officials said the city government is also planning to mount another giant parol lighting in 2026, this time in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is also within the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles consulate.