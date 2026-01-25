CSF gov't intensifies drive against smoking

The city government of San Fernando has intensified the enforcement of ordinance against smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes or vapes in public places.

The ban is mandated under City Ordinance No. 2014-007, otherwise known as the Smoke-Free Ordinance.

Personnel from the City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO) recently conducted a surprise inspection and an information, education, and communication (IEC) campaign in the Poblacion area as part of the ordinance implementation.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of cigarettes and e-cigarettes that were illegally sold or used in public places, in violation of the ordinance.

The Smoke-Free Ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in public places such as parks, schools, hospitals, government buildings and offices, as well as in public transportation.

Individuals who violate the ordinance may be fined of up to ₱2,500, in addition to community service or imprisonment.

Establishments found violating the ordinance face fines of up to ₱5,000 and imprisonment of up to one year.

Mayor Vilma Caluag urged the public to comply with the ordinance.

She even warned of the harmful effects of smoking and vaping on human health and the environment.

The mayor added that the city government will continue to strengthen the crackdown against the vice and not hesitate to apprehend violators.