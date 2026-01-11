DA-3 urges public to support farmers

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon is inviting the public to support farmers and producers through the Regular Kadiwa Pop-up Store, which will be held every Monday throughout 2026.

The initiative aims to bring quality, safe, and affordable agricultural products closer to consumers, strengthening the agriculture sector in Central Luzon.

The pop-up store will be set up at the Covered Court of the Department of Agriculture – Region 3 and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region III, also located inside the Diosdado Macapagal Government Center in the City of San Fernando.

Products available to the public include lowland and highland vegetables, leafy greens, fresh fruits, Pampanga delicacies, fresh corn, and binatog.

The DA said the project is part of the government’s efforts to reduce food prices, ensure food safety, and provide consumers with easier access to fresh and affordable local produce.