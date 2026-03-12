DA eyes to tap P10-B presidential assistance fund for farmers, fishers

MANILA – To further protect farmers and fishers from rising fuel costs, the Department of Agriculture (DA) is eyeing to tap PHP10 billion funds under the Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk (PAFF) program.

“We are working out to release presidential assistance for farmers and fishermen… We are now checking paano ang distribution nito (how this will be distributed),” DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. told the Philippine News Agency in a WhatsApp message.

The PAFF is programmed on the DA’s budget under the 2026 General Appropriation Act (GAA), but is scheduled for release in the second to the third quarter of the year.

“Medyo malaki ‘yun (That’s quite big), that's about PHP10 billion for calamity purposes, but since pwede naman ito na i-consider (this can be considered as a calamity),” Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa told reporters in press conference.

He said an earlier release of the PAFFF will help address the potential impact on the agriculture sector in case the U.S.-Israel and Iran situation worsens.

“We are already coordinating with the operations group on how this can be tapped kung talagang mapo-prolong itong problema sa Gitnang Silangan (if the problem in the Middle East continues to persist),” De Mesa said.

Once approved, the said budget will help support eligible farmers and fishers nationwide.

De Mesa said the government has been using the PAFF to provide direct cash assistance to farmers and fishers directly affected by natural calamities in the country, with beneficiaries receiving from PHP5,000 to PHP15,000. (PNA)