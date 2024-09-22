DA holds orientation on ICT-based system

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Agriculture (DA) Region 3 office held an orientation enhancing the dissemination of agribusiness information through an ICT-based system.

The event was conducted at the Bendix Hotel in Barangay Dolores, City of San Fernando, from September 19 to 20.

The orientation was attended by 60 agribusiness representatives from the provinces of Tarlac and Bulacan.

Provincial agribusiness coordinators and representatives from municipalities and cities in Central Luzon also attended the activity.

The DA said the event was conducted in a bid to improve data collection and the integration of digital platforms to provide comprehensive and timely information to the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

The Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division under the Agribusiness Support Industry System (AISS) of DA Region 3 facilitated the orientation.

Various topics related to digital agriculture were discussed during the event including the 'Digital Agriculture Map,' which was explained by Mark Harris Jamilan, Computer Programmer III of DA-ICTS.

The Price Watch Monitoring System (BPMS) and Trading Post Commodity Volume Watch (TPCVW) were also discussed as part of the Market Information Digitalization and Price and Supply Monitoring Guidelines, was discussed by Senior Agriculturist Leonora Gabriel.