DA keynotes agricultural conference at PSAU

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Oficials of the Department of Agriculture (DA) facilitated the 1st Camaru Festival Agricultural Conference on Thursday, August 15, at the Rafael Lazatin Audio Visual Center of the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU).

DA Central Luzon Director Eduardo L. Lapuz, Jr. and National Food Authority (NFA) Administrator Larry Lacson served as guest speakers during the event.

The Camaru Festival is an annual event that celebrates the culture and traditions of the town.

The festival is named after the mole cricket or kamaru, an insect that is also a delicacy among agricultural communities.

The conference was aimed at discussing challenges faced by the agriculture sector in the country.

Various programs of DA and other government agencies were shared with the farmers and students of PSAU.

DA said the programs are expected to improve increase farmers' yields and incomes, contributing to the country's food sustainability.

During the event, government programs for rice, corn, high-value crops, carabao raising, fisheries, crop insurance, irrigation, and mechanization were also discussed.