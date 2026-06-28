Deco Clark reopens

Deco Clark reopened at its new home in Building N5310, Centennial Road, Clark Freeport on Friday, June 26, bringing with it a brighter future for homegrown furniture makers and local designers.

Led by Philip Repato of PhilExport Region III, Deco Central features 27 manufacturers who have come together to showcase Filipino talent, creativity, and craftsmanship.

Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda, former President and Pampanga Second District Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and Board Member Fritzie David Dizon showed their support and expressed confidence in the industry's ability to keep pace with the challenges of technology and Artificial Intelligence or AI.