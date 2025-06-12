Delta asks constituents to support Gov Nanay

Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda has called on the Kapampangans to extend the same support and trust they gave him to incoming Governor Lilia G. Pineda, who is set to assume the province’s top executive post on July 1, 2025.

Pineda made this appeal in front of provincial government officials, employees, and municipal mayors at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Thursday, June 12.

Governor Pineda and his mother took their oath of office before Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

Delta is set to assume vice governor post while his mother as governor.

The two officials were joined by their family during the oathtaking ceremonies.

In his recent public statement, Gov. Pineda expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve as provincial governor.

He highlighted the importance of unity as the province transitions into a new administration.

“The love and support you gave me as governor, I ask that you now give to Nanay,” he said.

Pampanga Second District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and 4th District Rep. Anna York Bondoc also took their oath of office administered by Associate Justice Leonen.

The two house officials were flanked by the mayors from their respective districts during the event, which coincided with the province's celebration of the 127th Independence Day.