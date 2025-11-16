Delta leads distribution of assistance to PWDs

Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda led the distribution of financial and medical assistance to 6,526 persons with disabilities (PWDs) from various towns in Pampanga.

The weeklong event, spearheaded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga, was held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

According to Pineda, the initiative is part of the provincial government's support program for vulnerable sectors, which provides financial, medical, and livelihood assistance.

He said PWDs are among several sectoral groups assisted by the Capitol

The other group, which benefits under the program are the Bantay Bayan volunteers, cancer patients, members of the National Council of Women, and dialysis patients.

Pineda said the provincial government wants to ensure social protection and support for Kapampangans in need.