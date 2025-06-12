Delta: ‘Service as usual’

Outgoing Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda assured that it will be “service as usual” at the provincial government.

The governor said this as he and her mother, Governor-elect Lilia Pineda, prepare to switch positions.

Governor Pineda is set to return as vice governor on July 1, while his mother will assume the province’s top post.

The vice governor-elect previously held the same position for three consecutive terms, from 2010 to 2019.

“Same pa rin naman po ‘yung serbisyo kasi nung time ko po as vice governor hanggang umupo akong governor, ‘yung mga programang priority pa rin natin lalung-lalo na ang pagtulong sa mga mahihirap, tuluy-tuloy po ‘yun at walang magbabago,” Governor Dennis said.

He added that he will support the programs and initiatives of Governor-elect Lilia Pineda, particularly her preventive healthcare programs.

The outgoing governor also assured the public that he will continue to carry out his responsibilities as the province’s chief executive until his term ends on June 30.

He thanked the Kapampangans and fellow officials for their support and collaboration to his administration.

“Di ko naman po magagawa lahat ng mga nagawa kung wala po ang suporta at tulong ng bawat isa. Sana po ibigay din natin kay Nanay (Lilia) ‘yung suporta sa pagbalik niya as governor,” Governor Pineda said.