Delta urges private firms to ensure workers' safety

Amid the threat of Super Typhoon “Uwan” over the weekend, Vice Governor Dennis Pineda urged private companies to prioritize the safety and welfare of their employees.

Pineda said the suspension of work in the private sector is not under the mandate of the local government, but the official appealed to employers to exercise sound judgment in ensuring their workers’ well-being.

“Hindi po namin kayo saklaw talaga, kaming mga LGU. Ang tanging pakiusap ko nalang talaga, especially on Sunday, kung hindi masusunod ‘yung mae-early dismissal ang mga tao natin, i-make sure nalang po natin na kung malakas na ang ulan, huwag niyo na pong palabasin ng establishment para maiwasan ang pagkastranded,” the vice governor said.

“Ingatan po natin ang mga empleyado po natin. Siyempre malaki po ang utang ng loob natin sa mga ‘yan dahil without them, hindi po gagana mga negosyo natin kaya pakiingatan niyo po,” Pineda added.

The vice governor’s appeal came as he led the inspection and preparation of heavy equipment and relief packs, and monitoring of typhoon “Uwan” on Saturday.

Pineda said he wants to make sure that the provincial government is prepared to provide a quick response and aid to Kapampangans who will be affected by the storm and flooding.