Democracy is alive: Rimpy

CANDABA — Former Fourth District Representative Juan Pablo “Rimpy” Bondoc said he believes that democracy in their district is alive due to the political competition in the upcoming 2025 polls.

Bondoc cited the congressional race between his sister, incumbent Representative Anna York Bondoc; and Patrol Partylist Representative Jorge Bustos as a clear evidence of the district’s vibrant democracy.

Bondoc also mentioned the potential gubernatorial race between former Candaba Mayor Danilo Baylon and incumbent Governor Dennis Pineda as another sign of political activity in the district.

Baylon, hailing from Candaba which is part of the province’s fourth district, is challenging Pineda for the province’s top post.

According to Bondoc, having challengers in political races is a testament to the freedom and vibrancy of Pampanga’s political landscape.

“Libri naman pu kasi ing lumaban. Aku tikman ku na pu ing alang kalaban. Pero democracy is alive and well keni pung distritu tamu. Akakit tamu pu mialiwang partidu deng lalaban. At i-encourage tala reng bisang makilahuk para apalto talaga itang buri da reng tao,” Bondoc said.

(It’s free to run for office. I’ve also experienced running unopposed. But democracy is alive and well in our district. We can see different parties participating in the race. And we encourage those who want to get involved so that the people can choose who they want.)

Bondoc said that these elections are healthy for the district as it gives voters the opportunity to choose their leaders based on merit and vision.

While the congressional and mayoral races in some towns heat up, Bondoc said he acknowledges that not all seats in the district will see fierce competition.

The fourth district is composed of eight towns — Masantol, Macabebe, Apalit, San Simon, Minalin, Sto. Tomas, San Luis, and Candaba. Four incumbent mayors from Macabebe, Minalin, San Luis, and Apalit are expected to run unopposed in the upcoming elections.

Despite this, Bondoc said that democracy remains strong due to the overall level of participation and the candidates’ commitment to serving their constituents.

Regarding his sister’s campaign, Bondoc said that they respect the challenge posed by their potential opponent, Bustos.

He said that political competition fosters transparency and encourages active engagement from the voters.

“Ing serbisyung publiku ali naman kalupa ning kasal a once kinasal kayu, yari na. Every three years, mag-apply kaming pasibayu. Ikaming Bondoc, bisa kami pung sumuyu, bisa kami pung sumaup. Isundu mi pu ing alakwan ning tatang mi kaya every three years titikdo kami at mag-apply,” he said.

(Public service is not like marriage that once you’re married, you’re done. Every three years, we have to reapply. We, the Bondocs want to serve and help. We want to continue the legacy left by our father that is why we reapply every three years.)

The Bondoc family has been a significant political force in the province’s fourth district since 1992, starting with their father, the late Emigdio Bondoc.

Rimpy and Anna York alternately serve as representatives of their district.

In the last two elections—2019, when Rimpy sought his final term, and 2022, when Anna York made a comeback bid—the Bondocs ran unopposed.