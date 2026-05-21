Demolition of 100 houses in Masantol suspended

A tension between residents in Purok Arabia, Barangay Bebe Anac, Masantol, Pampanga and a demolition team rose on Thursday morning, May 21, 2026.

But the scheduled demolition of some 100 houses in said village was temporarily halted as local officials intervened.

The Department of Agrarian Reform Adjudication Board (DARAB) Region 3 is serving the writ of demolition.

Residents united in protest and appealed for more time to exhaust legal remedies against the eviction.

Myra Razon, who lived in the area for nearly 40 years, said the land was originally intended for agricultural use under the Pampanga Delta Development Project.

However, she said the area was later converted into a residential community through projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the local government unit.

Individuals seen preparing to carry out the demolition declined to give statements despite repeated requests for comment.

Masantol Mayor Danilo Guinto went to the area and talked with a DARAB Region 3 official who was serving the writ of demolition.

The mayor appealed for a 10-day extension to allow the residents and the LGU to exhaust all legal remedies to prevent the demolition. The appeal was granted.

Councilor Bajun Lacap, who also went to the village, vowed to support the affected residents regardless of the outcome of the legal process.

Women and children were reportedly staying inside their homes as part of the protest.

A group of men gathered around the area, outnumbering the demolition personnel present at the site.

Lawyer Mike S. Pama, legal consultant of the municipal government, confirmed that the property is currently being administered by the municipal government through a memorandum of agreement.

Pama added that the affected residents are coordinating with the LGU.

He said that a group of complainants claiming the property did not include the municipality in the case they filed.

They instead filed complaints directly against the occupants of the land.

Major Jimmy Malonzo, Masantol Municipal Police Station Chief, together with other police personnel, responded to maintain peace and order.

As of posting time, no structures have been demolished. via Tristan Jingco